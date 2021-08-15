Fill all teacher post vacancies, BC body asks State govt.

HYDERABAD

15 August 2021 23:52 IST

Krishnaiah faults State government

National Backward Classes Welfare Association (NBCWA) president R. Krishnaiah has demanded that the State government fill 40,000 teacher post vacancies in government schools and 10,000 vacancies of lecturer and assistant professor posts in govt. colleges and universities immediately. Speaking to student union leaders of different universities who met him here on Sunday, he said the State govt. is talking about recruitment to fill vacancies in govt. departments but there is no word on filling the teacher post vacancies. Quoting the latest Pay Revision Commission report, he said it had put the teacher post vacancies at 24,000, physical eduction teacher posts at 10,000, art and craft teachers at 5,000, computer teachers at 4,000, librarians at 3,000 and clerical posts at 10,000.

Besides, the vacancies of teachers in aided schools was put at 4,900, in model schools at 2,000, in Kasturba Gandhi schools at 1,500 and other residential schools at 12,000. The system of imparting education is being degraded due to such huge number of vacancies, in spite the availability of over 6 lakh candidates qualified with B.Ed and D.Ed. In addition to such posts, the supervisory posts are also vacant in large numbers, Mr. Krishnaiah said adding that 564 out of 589 mandal education officer posts and 80 of district education officer posts are also vacant. He appealed to the government not to close schools and reduce the number of sanctioned posts of teachers in the name of rationalisation as it would weaken the public sector education system badly. On the vacancies in government colleges and universities, he said posts of 4,800 junior college lecturers, 2,000 degree college lecturers, 900 polytechnic, ITI and DIET lecturer posts and 2,200 assistant professors are not being filled for many years affecting the quality of education being offered to students. He suggested the government not to view the teacher posts vacancies from the angle of employment but look at it from the perspective of students’ future.

After promising a large number of jobs with the formation of Telangana, nothing was done during the 7 years and 3 months period that had gone-by so far, Mr. Krishnaiah said stating that even the 2 lakh vacancies in government departments are also not being filled, although neighbouring States are taking up teachers recruitment every year.

