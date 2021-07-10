Fill 1.98 lakh posts identified by panel, says Revanth

Hyderabad

10 July 2021 23:17 IST

TPCC president addresses letter to Chief Minister

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded that the government fill the 1.98 lakh vacancies identified by the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired IAS officer C.R. Biswal and also take back the 1,600 part-time nurses recruited for COVID servies.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the government announcing that it would fill just 50,000 vacancies was nothing more than cheating. Similarly, there were several vacancies in the corporations that were not part of the Biswal Commission and they too need to be notified and filled.

The TPCC president found fault with the way the staff nurses were thrown out after recruiting them during the COVID.

They extended services in the most difficult period and throwing them out now was inhuman. He reminded how the Chief Minister praised them as gods when COVID was at its peak. It was unfortunate that the CM did not have five minutes to meet them when they went to Pragati Bhavan.

He warned that if the government did not respond on the vacancies the Congress would announce a plan of action to put pressure on it.