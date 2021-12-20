File status report, High Court directs Collector

HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday directed Rajanna Siricilla district Collector to file status report in a PIL petition seeking recovery of ₹55 lakh from a person who was accused of wrongfully securing that sum claiming village Buruju (barbican) as his personal asset under Mid Manair Reservoir project’s submerged properties.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji gave this instruction when the PIL plea filed by farmer R. Shankar Rao of the same district came up for hearing.

In his petition filed more than two years ago, Mr. Shankar Rao charged that P. Haricharan Rao of Chintalthana village of Thangallapally mandal of the district secured ₹55,00,579 from the State government wrongfully claiming the village Buruju as his personal property.

The then State government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2008 acquired agricultural lands and properties of the village for construction of Mid Manair Reservoir project. The petitioner stated that the village Buruju is a public property and not a personal property of Mr. Haricharan Rao as the latter claimed to secure compensation from the government.