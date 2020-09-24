File report on reasons behind less COVID tests: HC to govt.

‘What are the steps taken to enhance beds with oxygen facilities in hospitals?’

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a report on the reasons behind conducting lesser number of coronavirus confirmation tests in the State.

Hearing a batch of PIL petitions relating to the COVID pandemic, a High Court Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy instructed the authorities to explain the steps being taken to enhance beds with oxygen facilities in different hospitals in the State.

The government was unable to adhere to the assurances and statements given by it on COVID diagnostic tests, the Bench said. It noted that there were media reports galore on scarcity of beds with oxygen facility and lesser number of tests.

Maharashtra was conducting 1.5 lakh tests on an average every day. Though the situation is not that severe in Telangana, the need to enhance tests in the State cannot be ignored. Not even 40,000 tests were being conducted in the State.

The Bench suggested to the State government to ensure that at least three hospital beds were available for every 1,000 persons.

It said that five hospital beds should be available for every 1,000 persons as per World Health Organisation (WHO) norms.

But in Telangana State, not even a single bed is available on an average for 1,000 population, the Bench observed.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the court that detailed reports on the points raised by the Bench could not be furnished as Public Health director in-charge Srinivasa Rao’s father passed away recently.

He sought some time to furnish all details pertaining to availability of beds and oxygen facilities in hospitals.

The Bench posted the pleas to October 8 for the next hearing.