File affidavit on missing cases, says HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday, after hearing a PIL petition on missing persons in the State, instructed the Home Secretary and the DGP to file a detailed affidavit with information on the number of missing cases reported in the past four years.

The affidavit should contain details like how many of the missing persons were traced, number of pending cases and the rehabilitation measures taken up by the government for the traced children, the bench said. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the direction to file the affidavit by February 6, after hearing the PIL petition filed by a lawyer.

The bench noted that some gangs take children from Rajasthan to Bihar for cotton picking and they are eventually forced to work as bonded labourers. Observing that children of Telangana should not meet such a fate, the bench instructed the government to incorporate details of children who left homes, street children, child labourers, children forced into begging in the affidavit.

Instead of using official jargon, the authorities should prepare the affidavit based on ground reality and facts, the bench said. Girls from Jodhpur and Udaipur of Rajasthan are sent to Delhi and Mumbai respectively and are forced into prostitution, the HC said. There is a likelihood of missing children from Telangana being sent to Kolkata via Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chattisgarh, the bench observed.

Statistics suggest that nearly half of the missing children were girls. Referring to the different possibilities of where the missing children would be landing, the bench noted that teenaged boys from States on the borders can be lured by terror outfits and sent back to attack their own country.

Lawyer Ravi Chandra brought to the notice of the court that already a PIL petition filed by voluntary organisation Prajwala on trafficking of girls was pending with the HC. The bench directed the Registry to tag that plea with the present PIL petition.

The bench sought to know what was the State government’s rehabilitation policy of traced missing children. The petition was posted to February 10 for next hearing.