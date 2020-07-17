Hyderabad

File a report on camel slaughter: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed State government to file a report on slaughter of camels in the State and sought to know if the government formulated any plan for the protection of camels.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a PIL plea on slaughter of camels in Hyderabad, asked government counsel about the inspections of butcher shops by authorities. The next hearing was posted for July 29.

Justice G. Sri Devi of Telangana High Court on Friday granted anticipatory to bail former CEO of TV9 Ravi Prakash in a case registered by Enforcement Directorate. The judge directed Mr. Ravi Prakash to surrender before the Assistant Director (PMLA), ED, Hyderabad, within four weeks and furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

