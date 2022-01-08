Fighting the menace of fake degrees

HYDERABAD

Telangana police to help TSCHE digitise varsity certificates to end the fake degrees menace

The fake certificates menace has been haunting universities in Telangana for long despite several security features introduced over the years, and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) now wants to end it forever with the help of technology.

Officials of TSCHE in association with the Telangana police are planning digital lockers where potential employers or foreign varsities can check the veracity of the certificates online itself bypassing the cumbersome process of personal visits to campuses. “The verification will be swift and authentic sitting from the comfort of their own offices as they would get access to the servers on request,” an official said.

To kick off the process of digitisation with the intervention of the present technology available with the Telangana government, TSCHE chairman R. Limbadri and vice-chairman V. Venkataramana had a meeting with Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, who assured them the technology to streamline the system permanently.

Mr. Mahender Reddy is said to have offered the expertise available with the police department as it would not only enhance the image of Telangana but also nullify the fake certificate creators who are increasingly taking the gullible for a ride. Once the digitisation is done and processes are set, it would dissuade people approaching the fake certificate racketeers as they no longer see the value in it. A joint meeting of the TSCHE and the Telangana police will be held soon in this direction.

The digitisation and storage in digital lockers will be done for all the degree, post graduate and research courses as these are mostly sought-after for employment in India and abroad apart from the rising number of students going overseas for higher education.

Osmania University, for example, gets scores of requests from foreign universities and employers for verification of certificates and often, they come across fake certificates. In the past three years, Osmania University detected more than 100 fake certificates when employers sought verification.