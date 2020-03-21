Fifty Telugu students stranded in the UK

Around 50 Telugu students have been stranded in London for the last three days after their flights were cancelled with the Government of India banning flights from the European Union.

These students are among the 86 students who were supposed to fly to New Delhi via Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Some were given boarding passes as well but were denied entry by the authorities, saying they had to get clearance from the Indian High Commission given the restrictions imposed by India.

These students went to the Indian High Commission and the authorities expressed their inability given the restrictions in India. As the students refused to leave the premises, the officials apparently contacted the local Indian organisations to help them out.

Gampa Venugopal, founder chairman of Telangana NRI Forum, UK, said they could persuade some Telugu students to come out of the High Commission and about 20 of them were given accommodation and food was being supplied by local Telugus. “Accommodation is given by the High Commission while we are providing food. In fact, we asked the girl students to come to our houses but they want to stay put in the High Commission to put pressure on the government,” he said.

Some students moved out of High Commission on their own and apparently went back, realising that not much help would come given the circumstances. About 19 students are still in the High Commission.

Mr. Venugpal said they approached the Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy and Telngana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and they had promised to help out. “Providing food is not a big issue for us and we will support all the students till they are sent back to India,” he said.