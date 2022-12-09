Fifth edition of two-day Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention from tomorrow

December 09, 2022 06:11 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HAM enthusiasts taking a look at the gadgets on display during the fourth edition of the Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention. | Photo Credit: File photo

The much awaited fifth edition of Lamakaan Ameteur Radio Convention (LARC) will be held at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 500 amateur radio operators, also known as ham operators, from across the country, will be attending the two-day convention to share and acquire knowledge pertaining to radio techniques, wireless technologies, building radios and antennas.

The event will have several workshops and contests on different topics which will include the latest in ham technology, the Q0-100 satellite communication which received a boost after Hyderabad-based hams designed and developed the Q0-100 up converter. The other workshops include on ubitx version 6 and the launch of the ubitx version 7 and Q0-100 power amplifier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to the workshops, there would be a foxhunt challenge, homebrew challenge, homebrew contest and on-air contest.

Another interesting aspect of the two-day event is the flea market, where ham operators can buy anything and everything, right from sophisticated radio sets to connectors, tools, cables and other electronic gadgets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / radio

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US