  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifth edition of two-day Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention from tomorrow

December 09, 2022 06:11 am | Updated 06:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
HAM enthusiasts taking a look at the gadgets on display during the fourth edition of the Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention.

HAM enthusiasts taking a look at the gadgets on display during the fourth edition of the Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention. | Photo Credit: File photo

The much awaited fifth edition of Lamakaan Ameteur Radio Convention (LARC) will be held at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11.

More than 500 amateur radio operators, also known as ham operators, from across the country, will be attending the two-day convention to share and acquire knowledge pertaining to radio techniques, wireless technologies, building radios and antennas.

The event will have several workshops and contests on different topics which will include the latest in ham technology, the Q0-100 satellite communication which received a boost after Hyderabad-based hams designed and developed the Q0-100 up converter. The other workshops include on ubitx version 6 and the launch of the ubitx version 7 and Q0-100 power amplifier.

In addition to the workshops, there would be a foxhunt challenge, homebrew challenge, homebrew contest and on-air contest.

Another interesting aspect of the two-day event is the flea market, where ham operators can buy anything and everything, right from sophisticated radio sets to connectors, tools, cables and other electronic gadgets.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / radio

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.