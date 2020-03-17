5th COVID-19 case in TS an Indonesian

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 22:02 IST

The fifth COVID-19 case, a foreign national, was detected in Telangana on Tuesday. A 58-year-old man, who is a citizen of Indonesia, tested positive for coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

The process of tracking all the people whom he came in contact with will spread to at least two States as Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the Indonesian had travelled from Delhi in a train. Addressing a press conference held on the State Medical and Health campus, Koti, on Tuesday, he said the fifth patient was part of an 11-member team.

The Health department officials are on the task of tracking when he landed in India, dates and details of the airport he touched, places he had travelled to and the mode of transport and other important details. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivas Rao said that primary contacts were traced and quarantined.

“The process of tracking secondary contacts has been initiated and data is awaited,” Dr Rao stated. Of the first five cases in the State, the index (first) case was discharged on Friday. The remaining four are admitted to Gandhi Hospital. Mr Rajender said the condition of the second, third and fourth patients was stable.