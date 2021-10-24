Fifteen TRS MLAs in touch with us, says Shabbir Ali

‘KTR should explain source of spending in Huzurabad’

TPCC Political Affairs Committee convener Shabbir Ali has claimed that at least 15 TRS MLAs are in touch with the Congress. Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao should focus on setting his party right rather than peeping into the affairs of other parties, he said. Mr. Shabbir Ali was reacting to Mr. Rao’s controversial comments that Gandhi Bhavan has become a haven for Godse, indirectly referring to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Condemning the remarks against Mr. Reddy, Mr. Ali said the man who killed Gandhiji was Nathuram Godse and people who disobey Gandhiji’s ideology are Godse’s followers. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao are sitting on an empire built on mountain of lies and they should be considered as top followers of Godse, he said.

Mr. Ali ridiculed Mr. Rao’s allegation on Congress-BJP alliance and said the entire world knows that Congress alone is fighting the BJP in every nook and corner of the country, including Telangana. “But it’s the TRS that has been supporting BJP since 2014, right from demonetisation to three new controversial farm laws. TRS MPs voted for BJP candidates in the elections of President, Vice-President and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. It supported BJP on CAA, NRC, Triple Talaq Bill, NIA Amendment Act and other controversial laws of Modi government,” he said.

Hetero money

In a separate statement, Congress leader Bandi Sudhakar said KCR should explain the source of tonnes of money being spent by the party in Huzurabad. The recent raids on Hetero Pharmacy and the confiscation of huge money there are being linked to TRS by all and Mr. Rao should clarify the rumours that it’s linked to a big figure in Telangana, rather than creating unnecessary controversy on Mr. Revanth Reddy.