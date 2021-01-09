Fifteen child labourers rescued

Accused who employed the children arrested

Fifteen children who were working at Plaster of Paris companies and an empty liquor bottle cleaning unit at Kalanagar and Pasumamula village in Hayathnagar were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda on Friday.

One Channabathina Ravi (30) of Shiva Traders, who employed the children, was arrested and handed over to the local police.

Acting on a tip-off that children between eight to 15 years were detained and forced to work in hazardous conditions, a team raided Shiva Traders, which cleans empty liquor bottles, at Pasumamula and rescued five girls from the same village.

In another case, the Anti-Human Trafficking unit raided Sri Pavan Putra Plaster Company and Laxman’s Plaster Company and rescued 10 children, including two from Uttar Pradesh and seven from Maharashtra, police said.