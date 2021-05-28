Fifteen ambulances for Sangareddy: MLA

In memory of his parents, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has decided to donate 15 ambulances in his constituency and two of them started their operations on Friday.

The remaining 13 ambulances were getting readied along with the staff, whose salaries would also be paid by the MLA himself, and they would offer their services free of cost across the constituency.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the ambulance services would function in memory of his parents Jaymamma and Jagga Reddy. One of the two that started the services now would be in Sangareddy and the other in Sadashivpet. The contact number for availing the services is 08455-278355.

Mr. Reddy, who had earlier donated three ambulances to Gandhi Bhavan, party headquarters in Hyderabad, said an ambulance would be placed in every mandal and two municipalities in the constituency covering all villages. This was a gesture of service on the call given by Sonia Gandhi.