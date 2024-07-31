ADVERTISEMENT

Field survey of properties begins in GHMC limits

July 31, 2024

Availability of the data will help in locating the utilities such as roads, parks and properties, and aid collection of taxes, as per the corporation.

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commenced the field survey of properties and utilities in the purview of the corporation on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The field survey of properties and utilities in the purview of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, as part of the integrated GIS mapping project, began on Tuesday.

To begin with, the survey will be conducted in Uppal, Hayatnagar, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur, and Chandanagar circles, which will be expanded to other areas in the city.

The high resolution drone mapping of the properties and utilities has already been completed, and through the ground survey, the data will be re-verified, a press release informed.

Availability of the data will help in locating the utilities such as roads, parks and properties, and aid collection of taxes, it said.

Property owners need to produce the building permission, occupancy certificate, latest property tax payment receipt, water bill, power bill, identity of the owner, and trade licence number in case of commercial buildings. The details will be kept confidential, the note said.

