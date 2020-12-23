FGG wants more food safety officers in GHMC

HYDERABAD

23 December 2020 00:50 IST

Call for central complaint cell to receive food adulteration complaints

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao to take steps for appointment of 20 food safety officers selected through the Public Service Commission and train them to tackle the rampant food adulteration in twin cities.

In a letter to the Minister on Tuesday, FGG Secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy urged him to establish a central complaint cell in GHMC to receive food adulteration complaints from citizens and to attend to the complaints by sending flying squads.

He also wanted setting up of one more lab to test the samples as it is a very time consuming process and the present lab is unable to cope with the work.

Mr. Reddy reminded the government that the adulteration of food including ripening of fruits using chemicals was going on unchecked in the city. The FGG had made a number of representations since 2015 for appointment of food inspectors but things did not move fast, he said, pointing out that the High Court had directed GHMC to control artificial ripening of fruits through chemicals.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister had gone on record saying that out of compulsion and lack of alternate, we are eating adulterated food. He had directed officials to prepare an action plan to control food adulteration, Mr. Reddy reminded.

He noted that food adulteration could be controlled through frequent inspection by food safety officers. In GHMC, as there were only three FSOs, they were unable to work effectively, he pointed out.

After direction from the Chief Minister in 2016, the government sanctioned 26 FSO posts but it took nearly 30 months to select 20 candidates out of the sanctioned posts through the Public Service Commission, the FGG Secretary said.

He lamented that for the last six months these selected candidates were waiting for postings.