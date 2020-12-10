FGG seeks Governor’s intervention in graft cases

HYDERABAD

10 December 2020 01:01 IST

‘No fear of punishment for wrong doing among government officials’

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to review the pending cases of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and see “if permissions can be given within a month of requests being made for prosecution.”

In a communication to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media on Wednesday, Mr. Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, charged that in Telangana there is “no fear of punishment for wrong doing among the government officials” because section officers “twisted note” carries more weight than the “painstaking report” of the ACB Director General.

There are close to 300 cases of either traps or those of disproportionate assets in various departments of the Secretariat, mainly belonging to Revenue, Municipal Administration, Transport and Home. Whenever ACB registers a case of trap or disproportionate assets, a detailed report is sent to the government to prosecute the accused. However, it has been noticed that few cases go to the prosecution stage because the section officers’ note files is taken as final word and senior officials do not even bother to study the file concerned, he said. “This kind of protection is encouraging corruption,” said Mr. Reddy.

He particularly referred to a “classic case” of an employee of the Transport Department being ‘caught’ twice. The accused is an administrative officer and was first trapped in 2016 when taking a bribe for doing an official favour. The ACB had conducted a raid on his home and found assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After a detailed probe, the ACB filed two cases and permission was sought for prosecution. Another request was made to the government for attachment of the illegal property. But permission was denied in all the three cases by the Transport Department and the accused officer also got a posting. The accused officer was once again trapped earlier this year for an official favour.

“Like this there are several cases where corrupt officers have been caught twice but no action was taken. It is the court which has to decide whether a trapped official is guilty or not. It can’t be decided by a section officer in the Secretariat,” said Mr. Reddy, seeking the Governor’s involvement in the matter.