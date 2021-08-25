FGG seeks action against ‘fake’ teachers

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 20:58 IST

Seeks CB-CID inquiry report on selection of teachers with fake certificates

Teachers are supposed to impart knowledge and teach moral values to children but the latter’s future should not kept in the hands of “fake and immoral” teachers. This was plea of Forum for Good Governance (FGG) to Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan requesting her to instruct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to obtain the pending CB-CID inquiry report into recruitment and promotions to teachers with ‘fake’ certificates.

Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy also wanted the CS to be told to take steps for vacating the stay orders by the High Court along with taking action against the ‘fake’ teachers. In a communication, he said in 2008 and 2009 about 878 teachers got jobs and some working teachers got promotions by submitting fake documents degree certificates from fake universities or those not competent to issue them.

Other teachers approached the Lok Ayukta and in an order in 2013, it has ordered the case to be entrusted to CB-CID and expedite inquiry. District Education Officers were asked to frame charges and file criminal cases against them. Meanwhile, the ‘teachers’ in the dock approached the High Court which asked the government to continue them in the same posts till further orders, he said in a communication.

Advertising

Advertising

Twelve years later the CB-CID probe is yet to be completed and no efforts were made by the education department to get the stay orders issued by the HC issued in 2014 vacated. A number of submissions submitted to the Commissioner of School Education did not elicit any action, he said and sought the Governor’s intervention into the matter.