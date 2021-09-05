FGG requests Governor’s action on teachers caught submitting fake medical bills

Forum for Good Governance (FGG), on Sunday, requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure long-pending action be taken against teachers caught red-handed for submitting fake medical bills.

In a communication to the Governor, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy informed that during 2009, about 364 teachers claimed ₹5.04 crore by submitting fake medical bills and this was noticed by the Accountant General during the audit of 2010. The Director General of Vigilance took up an inquiry and submitted a report recommending criminal prosecution of the teachers involved in the fraud.

The government also directed the Commissioner of School Education (CSE) to take further action as recommended by the DG Vigilance. Then, the CSE issued detailed instructions to the district education officers concerned to file criminal cases and also recover the amounts claimed fraudulently.

Some amount was recovered and some teachers retired but no criminal prosecutions were launched but most of the amount was not recovered while the retired teachers are continuing to get the pensions. Mr. Reddy said when asked for details of the action taken last year, the commissioner stated that the matter was under examination ven when it has been 11 years since the crime was unearthed.