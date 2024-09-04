GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FGG questions role of commissions in Telangana

Published - September 04, 2024 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has welcomed the Telangana government’s decision to establish the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) but expressed concerns about the functioning and effectiveness of other commissions in the State.

FGG highlighted that the State Finance Commission has been largely ignored over the past decade, with none of its recommendations being acknowledged by the State government or presented in the Assembly, despite a constitutional mandate.

Regarding the Telangana Vigilance Commission, which is tasked with preventing corruption and maintaining integrity in public service, FGG noted that several departments have consistently disregarded the vigilance commission’s reports. Over the past nine years, although nine annual reports have been submitted, none has been tabled in the Assembly, they said.

FGG also criticised the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), stating that in the past decade, vice-chancellors of universities have been appointed only by court order, and many universities currently operate without vice-chancellors. The education standards of several universities were described as ‘deplorable’ by FGG.

“In this backdrop, the formation of the TEC to advise and make recommendations to the State government will achieve little, and these recommendations will likely remain on paper,” said FGG president M. Padmanabha Reddy.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:53 pm IST

