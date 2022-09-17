FGG opposes changes in Municipal Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has raised objections to the State government’s move to bestow powers on MPs to vote in the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, terming it “unconstitutional” and “encroachment” into the powers of local bodies.

In a communication to Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy mentioned that during the last three years, the work of the existing nominated members to the municipal bodies has been “nil” and hence, increasing the strength of nominated members from five to 15 is “not going to help in the working of the civic bodies”.

The criteria for appointing nominated members include special knowledge and experience in municipal administration, but this is never followed and appointments are mostly on political grounds, he said. Ward committees which could have had members from civil society, resident welfare associations and professional institutes have not been formed in GHMC yet, he reminded.

The FGG also felt there should not be any time-limit for the no-confidence motion against the Mayor or Deputy Mayor since it cannot be taken up unless half of the total members with the right to vote sign the notice. “When the condition to move a no-confidence motion is so strong, there is little chance for frivolous no-confidence motions to destablise the council,” said Mr. Reddy.

The Governor was requested to examine six new additions to the New Municipal Act and the objections raised by the FGG before giving her assent to the Bill, said the communication, a copy of which was released to the media.