FGG for independent review on sheep distributions scheme

HYDERABAD

07 August 2021 19:36 IST

Appeals to Governor to direct CS to conduct an inquiry

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an independent review on the sheep distribution scheme. This is to have a correct appraisal about the efficacy since mutton price continues to be high despite lakhs of animals being distributed in the first phase even as the second phase has commenced with thousands of crores already spent.

Forum secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, in a communication to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media, on Saturday, said that the sheep distribution programme began in 2016-17 with 3.74 lakh sheep at ₹5,000 crore and in the second phase, 3.50 lakh sheep costing ₹6,000 crore to be distributed covering a total of seven lakh shepherd families.

“The ground reality contrary to what the government claims is totally different with 24 officials suspended for their role in supply of sub-standard sheep. Since there was no marketing mechanism, many beneficiaries had sold off the animals with middlemen making merry. Getting a loan at 11% too, has become tough for the beneficiaries,” he claimed.

“From 2016-2021, the cost of sheep meat has doubled because of shortage. If the sheep distribution scheme is successful, surplus meat should have been available in the market to control the price,” he said. Letters written to the CS and the animal husbandry secretary on facts of the scheme and intended benefits has not elicited any response. And hence, the FGG has urged the Governor to look into the issue.

The secretary said that the TS Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd. had approached the National Co-op Development Corporation for a loan of ₹4,000 crore to implement the programme and ₹1,000 crore was beneficiary contribution for the first phase. Similarly, for the second phase, NCDC is considering giving ₹5,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore as beneficiary contribution. There was also an urgent need to provide feeding stations and breeding stations as only 3% of TS is available for grazing, he added.