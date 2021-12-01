FGG demands structural reforms in GHMC

Stresses on need for new GHMC Act, seeks merger of water board with GHMC

Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a civil society organisation, has proposed structural reforms in the working of GHMC to make Hyderabad a vibrant and liveable city.

In a letter addressed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the organisation has emphasised the need for a new GHMC Act. “The present Act is a voluminous document of about 1,000 pages, and contains many provisions that are redundant now,” the letter mentioned and said that the State government is not acting upon its commitment of preparation of a new Act.

FGG also pointed out the double taxation property owners in the city are put to, by being made to pay both property tax and water cess. As per the GHMC Act, property tax contains a general tax, a water tax, a drainage tax, a lighting tax and a conservancy tax, and hence, the water board charging separately amounts to double taxation, the letter pointed out and sought merger of water board with GHMC.

Despite the recommendation of the State Finance Commission for transfer of 11% of State budget to local bodies, it is not being done, starving GHMC of funds. “While potholed roads and choked nalas are crying for attention, the government, bypassing GHMC, is going for construction of flyovers,” the letter said, and asked for release of funds as per the SFC’s recommendations, and for GHMC to be allowed to function as an institution of self-governance without interference from the government.

Highlighting the rampant corruption within the working of the corporation, as evidenced by the 1.3 lakh illegal structures as per the admission of GHMC, the letter alleged that hardly 50% of the estimated cost was being spent on actual works, leading to substandard construction.