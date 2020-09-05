Fewer passengers, more air circulation for safer metro ride

HYDERABAD

05 September 2020 23:13 IST

Services resuming in graded manner from tomorrow

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is planning to ferry one-third of its carrying capacity for the three-coach trains when operations resume on Monday. It will carry about 300 persons per train as against the capacity of 900 to facilitate social distancing, with markings on the coach floor and on the seats made to indicate the ideal distance.

Fresh air will be pumped to an extent of 75% as against 25-30% earlier as per the standards prescribed by operation of heating, ventilation and AC (HVAC) standards to improve air circulation and doors will be kept open at terminal stations for better circulation of air as additional precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus, said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) managing director and CEO K.V.B. Reddy on Saturday.

Red Line or Corridor One between L.B. Nagar and Miypur will become functional after a gap of more than five months with trains every five minutes from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

On day two or Tuesday, the Blue Line or Corridor Three (Nagole to Raidurg) will become operational followed by Green Line or Corridor II between JBS and MGBS on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Expected patronage

The two managing directors expect the daily patronage to start anywhere from 15,000 passengers and could double soon to 30,000 within a few days and could reach up to one lakh within a month. Before lockdown, more than four lakh passengers used to travel daily on all the three routes.

Addressing a press conference at the Ameerpet metro station, they claimed necessary safety precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and mock drills conducted to plug any loopholes. They appealed to passengers to travel light, carry hand sanitiser and not to carry any metal objects so that the physical frisking can be minimised or totally done away with.

“We are taking steps to have contactless ticketing and urge passengers to opt for smart cards or opt for QR code scanning and reduce the usage of coins and paper currency. Passengers will have to wear face masks, undergo thermal scanning and sanitise hands before they are allowed to enter the station. We have painted markings and put stickers for social distancing,” they said.

All touch points at stations and in trains will be sanitised regularly. Stations and entire train sets will be sanitised after the last trip, they added.

Later, the officials, including chief operating officer Anil Kumar Saini, project director M.P. Naidu, HMR’s top officials Gyaneshwar, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Anand Mohan and others, along with mediapersons travelled up to Miyapur and returned.