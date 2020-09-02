Fewer containment zones in GHMC even as cases rise

No monitoring: It was business as usual at Musheerabad fish market on Monday, the day it was listed as a containment zone in the official medical bulletin. Serish Nanisetti

Hyderabad

02 September 2020 23:36 IST

Hectic activity in and around supposed containment zones

On Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area had 57 COVID-19 containment zones, down from 92 when the detailed list was added to the medical bulletin on the orders of Telangana High Court.

State policy

At a time when the number of COVID-positive cases show no decline in Hyderabad, the decline in the number of containment zones is a surprising phenomenon. The State’s own policy issued on April 13 links incidence of cases to containment zones: “Size of the Containment Zone shall depend on the incidence level with an approximate radius of 100 mtrs / 200 mtrs / 500 mtrs and to the extent possible should be co-terminus with existing physical boundaries such as roads etc (sic).”

Linked to quarantine, the containment zones are an effective way to track the COVID-19 disease and limit its spread.

The number of containment zones in the GHMC area have shown a steady decline — from a peak of 159 on June 3 to 57 on September 1. But how effectively the containment zones policy is being implemented can be seen in other parts of the city.

On Monday morning, the Musheerabad Fish Market was pulsating with activity as hundreds of fish mongers, brokers and buyers converged to trade as they have been doing for years. Parked cold storage vehicles, chunks of ice, the flotsam of fish waste and stench didn’t deter them from striking deals.

Fishy business

“The market opens at 3 a.m. when vehicles from coastal areas and other fish producing centres reach here. It hits a peak at 7 a.m. and by 10 a.m., most of the big traders disappear,” says Viswanath M., who owns one of the big outlets in the open market. But according to the Telangana medical bulletin for the day, the area was a containment zone. In April, when the area was declared as a red zone, trade came to a halt for a few days.

On Sunday, the lane outside Janapriya Utopia in Hyderguda buzzed with activity as the weekly market ringed the vast residential complex. The apartment complex is a containment zone, according to the medical bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Wednesday dropped Musheerabad Fish Market while the Attapur apartment block remained on the list. In another apartment block in Attapur, this reporter could see house-helps and delivery executives come and go without any hiccup rendering the concept of containment zone redundant.