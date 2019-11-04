Few takers for KCR’s offer

There were few takers for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s offer of resumption of duty with stray incidents of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation workers reporting to depot managers.

On Sunday, a handful of workers of the transport corporation reported at their respective bus depots, handing over letters expressing their intention of resuming work. These included Kamareddy, Siddipet and Sattupally bus depots.

As many as four workers, including a supervisor, reported for duty in the Greater Hyderabad Zone. The other three include two conductors and a record tracer.

Reacting to the CM’s statements, TSTRC Joint Action Committee on Sunday morning spoke to the media stating that the strike would continue and the question of unconditionally reporting for duty did not arise.

They said that clarity on certain demands, including provident fund and city compensatory scheme funds, was required. They criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for declaring the strike illegal and maintained that they were ready to come to the negotiating table. The TSRTC JAC said there was a change in the CM’s attitudes after attaining statehood and said that previously, when KCR was supporting APSRTC workers, he had scant regard for legality of strikes.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police promised protection to all RTC employees returning to work voluntarily. Those intimidating workers or assaulting them would be put behind the bars.