Few in organised sector offer home-based healthcare services

There are several organisations offering home-based healthcare services for the elderly, who require bedside attendants and nursing care in the city, but not as a one-stop solution.

Besides, not many players are operating in the organised sector with proper protocol and standard of service to cater to the rising demand for home care services. There are just about half a dozen such options in the organised sector and many in the unorganised sector.

Nightingales Home Health Care Services and Portea - Heal at Home are among those functioning in the former category. Vishal G., region head of Nightingales, says, at this point of time, they are focused only on healthcare.

“We operate separately under the home healthcare segment and have also tied up with Anvayaa as a vendor partner,” he adds.

Background check

The services offered by those in the organised and unorganised sectors are differentiated by the precautions taken in background check through Aadhaar and police verification of the caregivers as well as the patient for the safety of both parties.

Service cost

In the organised sector, 24x7 care comes with premium service and fee of about ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 a month while physiotherapy and nursing care are offered at ₹500 to ₹800 per session.

In the coming days, more one stop care solution providers are expected to enter the field in the organised sector, says a home health care provider.