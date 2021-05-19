Few coronavirus tests in rural hinterland

Hyderabad

19 May 2021 23:25 IST

Reduced tests will lull people into a false sense of security: ex-official

On April 10, as many as 2,932 tests were conducted in Adilabad district to detect the spread of SARS-CoV2 virus and 92 persons tested positive. A month later, on May 9, the number of tests conducted were 770 and 47 were positive. The number of tests fell about four times but the positive cases didn’t even get halved. On April 9, 5,493 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Nizamabad and 202 were positive. On May 10, the number of tests dipped to 1,788 with 78 positive reports.

In Warangal Rural, even after the number of the tests were reduced, the positive cases have not shown a dip. On April 9, there were 1,302 tests in the district with 19 positive cases. The number of tests were cut to 416 (nearly 1/3) on May 9 but the positive cases were 56 (nearly three times). While dip in testing on Sundays has been the norm in Telangana since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a steady drop in the number of tests between April 10 and now.

“The number of tests have been played around even during the first wave of the pandemic. Even if the tests are reduced, the positivity rate is the key. A higher number of tests will give us a clear picture of the infections in society and help us fight it,” says K. Sujatha Rao, former union Health Secretary.

“Reduced tests will lull people into a false sense of security. The affected people will infect others and may not be able to access healthcare when they need it,” says Ms. Rao, raising an alarm over the dip in number of tests.

An analysis of reports with the number of tests conducted and the positivity rate in all the districts over the past one month revealed that the State has substantially cut down the number of tests though the positivity rate has kept an upward path..

“We are giving out tokens as there is a huge number of people who want to get tested. We are forced to send back a number of people who want to get tested,” said a staffer with an area hospital in Hyderabad. The situation has changed from an earlier period when ASHA workers were compelled by hospital staff to get citizens for getting tested.

Even in the worst-affected GHMC precinct, the test have come down from 27,860 on April 20 to 19,466 on May 10. What’s alarming is that the tests have dropped from 1,15,311, though the test positivity rate rose from 2.5 on April 10 to 3.7 on May 10. Overall, the test positivity rate has jumped from 2.76 on April 10 to 7.32 on May 10.

On Wednesday, India reported 2, 67,334 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by a record 4,529.