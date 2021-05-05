Fever survey taken up in Hyderabad

As part of the COVID-19 control measures, the State government has taken up a fever survey since Monday in the GHMC limits to find out those having the virus infection symptoms so that treatment could be given immediately and stop further spread of the virus.

A total of 707 teams comprising GHMC and Medial and Health Department officials have covered 41,305 households in three days. According to officials, the teams with an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), an ASHA worker and a GHMC worker were visiting the households and checking all the members in a family, present at the time of the team’s visit, with thermal scanner to enlist those having fever and COVID symptoms.

After listing out persons with fever and COVID symptoms, the teams were making arrangements to keep a tab on their health condition by distributing the kit of medicines on the spot and also asking the GHMC sanitation teams to spray anti-larvae solution in the areas having persons with fever and COVID symptoms.

The fever survey was launched on Monday with the participation of 393 teams and on the second day the teams increased to 641 and on the third day to 707. On the directions of the authorities COVID tests were conducted to 19,090 out-patients who visited the Basti Dawakhanas, Urban Health Centres and others.

The health officials at the COVID control room set up by GHMC were also giving suggestions on COVID related issues to the callers.