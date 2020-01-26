Fever Hospital sends threes samples for nCoV test

Health officials have sent the samples of at least three persons, who have history of travel to China, and had mild cold and stuffy nose, to be tested for the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). The three persons were admitted to the Isolation Wards of Sir Ronald Ross Institute for Tropical and Communicable Diseases (Fever Hospital) at Nallakunta when they contacted the hospital authorities with the symptoms.

The three had reportedly watched or read news about the virus and contacted Health officials, stating that they had returned to Hyderabad from different parts of China, and had mild symptoms of cold. While one person was admitted to the Isolation Ward on Saturday night, the other two were admitted on Sunday afternoon.

Their blood and swab samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) situated at Pune. The condition of all the three, aged between 25 and 35, was said to be stable. Their diagnosis reports were expected in a day or two.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan had urged people who had travelled to China after January 1, 2020, to report at the nearest health facility if they had fever, cough and respiratory distress. A 24x7 helpline (+91-11-23978046) was made operational for any clinical queries.

On his return to Hyderabad a few days ago, a youngster, who is pursuing MBBS at a medical college in Wuhan, China, was suspected to be having nCoV. However, his samples tested negative and he was discharged on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, people who flew in from Hong Kong continued to be screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, using thermal scanners and thermal guns. However, no one showed symptoms of nCoV.

Meeting

On Monday, Telangana Health department officials would participate in a video-conference with Preeti Sudan, Secretary to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to discuss the preparedness for and steps taken against nCoV. Besides, a multidisciplinary central team would reach Hyderabad to review steps taken for management and control of the virus.