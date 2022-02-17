Festive fervour reaches crescendo at Medaram jatara

CM for Medaram today

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil firing several rounds in air heralding the arrival of Sammakka deity near Chilkalgutta at Medaram in Mulugu district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

The festive fervour at the historic Sammakka Saralamma jatara reached a crescendo as the tribal deity Sammakka was brought from Chilakalagutta to the altar in Medaram in tune with centuries-old tribal traditions on the second day of the historic tribal fair in Mulugu district late on Thursday evening.

Hordes of devotees swarmed the nearly one km stretch of the road between Chilakalagutta and Medaram, turning the tiny tribal habitation into a sea of humanity.

As per the age-old ritual, the tribal priests brought a casket of vermillion, symbolising Sammakka, after performing special pujas at Chilakalagutta late in the evening.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil fired two rounds into air in adherence to the customary decades-old practice associated with the jatara heralding the arrival of Sammakka from Chilakalagutta.

Mulugu MLA Seethakka, Collector S Krishna Aditya and others were present on the occasion.

Every inch of the available space was occupied by the devotees who huddled around the Chilakalagutta road to have a glimpse of the tribal deity.

The third day of the jathara is considered as most auspicious as both the tribal deities - Saralamma and Sammakka will be at the altar on Friday.

The four-day jathara will end on Saturday with the return of the tribal deities to their respective forest abodes.

The Jampannavagu and its surroundings teemed with thousands of devotees who descended on Medaram to worship the tribal deities and fulfil their vows. All the six roads leading to Medaram were packed with devotees walking barefoot many of them carrying jaggery as an offering.

Some devout worshippers went into trans waving their arms and extolling the tribal goddesses. Some others gesticulated their reverence for the tribal deities by hurling hens into the air amid slogans hailing Sammakka Saralamma.

Meanwhile, the police have made tight security arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Medaram on Friday.