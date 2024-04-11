Festive cheer in Hyderabad as Muslims celebrate Id-ul-Fitr

April 11, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad celebrated Id-ul-Fitr marking the end of Ramzan with festive piety, gaiety, greetings and food. Men dressed in pristine white shalvar kameez shuffled out of homes for congregation prayers organised at various masjids in different parts of the city from 8 a.m onwards.

Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi joined thousands of others in communal prayers at the Idgah Mir Alam on the banks of the Mir Alam Tank. In the lane leading up to the masjid, a banner reading ‘We Stand With Palestine’ was strung by people who came to pray early. Some of the men wore the checkered ‘keffiyah’ ,identified with the resistance in Palestine, to the prayers.

“Eid is the best day because we get Eidi (money) from elders and we get to meet all our cousins at family get together. Playing with cousins and receiving money is a child’s dream and we get it all on Eid. Eid is very special as everyone has a smile on their faces and but there is also sadness as the beautiful month of Ramzan has come to an end,” said Raabiah Arastu, a Class X student about her celebration at her home in Red Hills area.

By afternoon, cans of sweets and food were ferried across the city and shared with hugs and greetings. “Jidhr jao cup mein dedere (wherever we go we are getting it in a bowl),” was one of the refrains as sheer khorma was prepared and served to guests and visiting family members.

“Being a student who lives on the university campus away from home, the best part of Eid for me is spending it with family. I came back home this Eid to enjoy my mom’s biryani, sister’s double ka meetha and my father’s omelet breakfast, whilst my brother bothers everyone and I collect Eidi!,” said Mariam Fatima, a law student at the Symbiosis Law School in Hyderabad.

Among the first to greet was the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who took to social media to wish: “I hope Muslim community members who have followed the rigorous fast for one month are celebrating the festival of Ramzan with their family members in a joyful manner.”

