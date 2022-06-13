Festive atmosphere prevails in Mangalagudem ZP school

A moderate attendance of students recorded in many schools on the first day of the new academic year even as a little over 1300 schools including both the government/local bodies and private schools reopened after summer vacations across Khammam district on Monday.

Sources attributed the thin to moderate attendance of students in several schools mainly in rural areas to factors like overcast weather conditions and intermittent spell of drizzle early on Monday morning.

However, most of the schools in the towns including Khammam saw a good turnout of students, who thronged the schools with a sense of excitement.

Collector V P Gautham visited the Zilla Parishad High School and Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Mangalagudem village in Khammam rural mandal.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the ZP High School as the girl students offered a traditional welcome to the Collector by performing the “Kolatam” dance on the premises of the school.

The Collector inspected the attendance registers and visited the houses of some of the students to know the reasons for their absence on the inaugural day of the new academic year, sources added.

He exhorted the parents to send their wards to the State-run schools and ensure their regular attendance to carve out a bright future for them.

Later, he reviewed the implementation of the Badi Bata and Mana Ooru Mana Badi programmes with the school staff and local body elected representatives.