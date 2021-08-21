Festivals in Telangana will be promoted: Kishan

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that proposals to restart the tourism sector in the country were being considered actively, and optimistically the sector’s businesses would be open starting January 2022.

“God willing, and if people follow all COVID protocols, we will restart tourism activities from January 1. By December 31, majority of the population will be vaccinated and hopefully, the intensity of COVID will decline,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy was addressing a press conference at Bhongir town on Saturday, after concluding his three-day Jan Ashirvad Yatra by offering special prayers at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen on reviving the domestic tourism sector through ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, which motivates every family to visit at least 15 tourism destinations. He said that the Ministry was working on plans to roll out the programme.

“In Telangana, annual ‘people festivals’ such as Bonalu, Bathukamma, Ganesh Chaturthi and the biennial Sammakka Sarakka Jatara will be duly recognised. Their significance will be captured into short films and showcased for domestic and international tourism,” he said.

While informing that tourism contributes about 5% to the country’s GDP and provides 12% employment, he said that resources for the 40 UNESCO world heritage sites, 3,700 protected monuments and several cultural centres would be improved to boost the sector.