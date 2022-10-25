‘Festival of lights’ celebrated in graveyard

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
October 25, 2022 18:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several families of Karkhanagadda and various other localities in Karimnagar town celebrated “Deepavali festival” in a local graveyard in adherence to a decades-old custom in fond remembrance of their deceased family members on Monday.

The graveyard at Karkhanagadda was abuzz with activity as dozens of people thronged the burial ground here to offer home-cooked food including a range of dishes and desserts to their deceased loved ones in a symbolic gesture of affection towards the departed ones including their ancestors.

The civic body made lighting arrangements at the burial grounds for the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Attired in their best, members of several families from different parts of the town gathered at the burial ground to celebrate the festival of lights in front of the graves of their deceased dear ones.

They had decorated the graves of their deceased family members with flowers and lit earthen diyas before placing the food items on the flower-bedecked graves amid bursting of firecrackers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The custom of celebrating the festival of lights at the graveyard has been in vogue in our locality for decades,” said a resident of Karkhanagadda, who had arrived at the burial ground along with his family members to take part in the ceremony.

“We have brought the favourite food items of our late grandfather here to place them on his grave,” he said, adding that they consider it a way of expressing eternal bond with their departed loved ones.

“I brought here the desserts and sparklers, which used to be most liked by my departed son during the festival of lights, to spend some time in front of his grave along with our family members and reminisce the everlasting memories of him,” said another resident of the same locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app