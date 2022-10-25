‘Festival of lights’ celebrated in graveyard

Several families of Karkhanagadda and various other localities in Karimnagar town celebrated “Deepavali festival” in a local graveyard in adherence to a decades-old custom in fond remembrance of their deceased family members on Monday.

The graveyard at Karkhanagadda was abuzz with activity as dozens of people thronged the burial ground here to offer home-cooked food including a range of dishes and desserts to their deceased loved ones in a symbolic gesture of affection towards the departed ones including their ancestors.

The civic body made lighting arrangements at the burial grounds for the ceremony.

Attired in their best, members of several families from different parts of the town gathered at the burial ground to celebrate the festival of lights in front of the graves of their deceased dear ones.

They had decorated the graves of their deceased family members with flowers and lit earthen diyas before placing the food items on the flower-bedecked graves amid bursting of firecrackers.

“The custom of celebrating the festival of lights at the graveyard has been in vogue in our locality for decades,” said a resident of Karkhanagadda, who had arrived at the burial ground along with his family members to take part in the ceremony.

“We have brought the favourite food items of our late grandfather here to place them on his grave,” he said, adding that they consider it a way of expressing eternal bond with their departed loved ones.

“I brought here the desserts and sparklers, which used to be most liked by my departed son during the festival of lights, to spend some time in front of his grave along with our family members and reminisce the everlasting memories of him,” said another resident of the same locality.