HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ferry points in Mancherial district under tight security

November 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Mancherial district police have stepped up surveillance at ferry points along Pranahita river to ensure incident-free and peaceful elections in the district, which shares a border with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

A check-post has been set up at the ferry point in Vemanapally mandal to maintain round-the-clock surveillance as part of security arrangements to strictly enforce the model code of conduct and ensure free and fair elections, sources said.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari, on Thursday, inspected the ferry points in Kotapally mandal and made an on-the-spot assessment of the security measures at riverside villages, including Venchapalli.

As many as 237 of the total 1,564 polling stations in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits have been identified as ‘critical’. About 50 polling stations are located in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), sources added.

Five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have already been deployed in static surveillance teams, check-posts and for various pre-poll enforcement activities. Eleven more CAPF companies are expected to be deployed in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.