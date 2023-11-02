Ferry points in Mancherial district under tight security

November 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Mancherial district police have stepped up surveillance at ferry points along Pranahita river to ensure incident-free and peaceful elections in the district, which shares a border with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

A check-post has been set up at the ferry point in Vemanapally mandal to maintain round-the-clock surveillance as part of security arrangements to strictly enforce the model code of conduct and ensure free and fair elections, sources said.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari, on Thursday, inspected the ferry points in Kotapally mandal and made an on-the-spot assessment of the security measures at riverside villages, including Venchapalli.

As many as 237 of the total 1,564 polling stations in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits have been identified as ‘critical’. About 50 polling stations are located in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), sources added.

Five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have already been deployed in static surveillance teams, check-posts and for various pre-poll enforcement activities. Eleven more CAPF companies are expected to be deployed in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits.