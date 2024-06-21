ADVERTISEMENT

Fernandez Hospital launches children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LVPEI

Published - June 21, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Fernandez Hospital on Thursday launched a children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at their Necklace Road branch in Hyderabad. The clinic will offer eye care services for children right from their birth to 16 years. The paediatric ophthalmology team from LVPEI will deliver these services. The clinic will screen, diagnose, and treat eye health conditions in children, such as refractive errors, squints, eye allergies and infections, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinal diseases. Utilising modern technology for Tele-Ophthalmology services and periodic visits by paediatric ophthalmologists from LVPEI, the clinic is well-equipped to meet the eye care needs of children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US