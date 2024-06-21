Fernandez Hospital launches children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LVPEI

Fernandez Hospital on Thursday launched a children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at their Necklace Road branch in Hyderabad. The clinic will offer eye care services for children right from their birth to 16 years. The paediatric ophthalmology team from LVPEI will deliver these services. The clinic will screen, diagnose, and treat eye health conditions in children, such as refractive errors, squints, eye allergies and infections, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinal diseases. Utilising modern technology for Tele-Ophthalmology services and periodic visits by paediatric ophthalmologists from LVPEI, the clinic is well-equipped to meet the eye care needs of children.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.