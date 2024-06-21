Fernandez Hospital launches children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LVPEI

Fernandez Hospital on Thursday launched a children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at their Necklace Road branch in Hyderabad. The clinic will offer eye care services for children right from their birth to 16 years. The paediatric ophthalmology team from LVPEI will deliver these services. The clinic will screen, diagnose, and treat eye health conditions in children, such as refractive errors, squints, eye allergies and infections, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinal diseases. Utilising modern technology for Tele-Ophthalmology services and periodic visits by paediatric ophthalmologists from LVPEI, the clinic is well-equipped to meet the eye care needs of children.

Related Topics Hyderabad / Telangana