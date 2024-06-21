GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fernandez Hospital launches children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LVPEI

Published - June 21, 2024 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Fernandez Hospital on Thursday launched a children’s eye clinic in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) at their Necklace Road branch in Hyderabad. The clinic will offer eye care services for children right from their birth to 16 years. The paediatric ophthalmology team from LVPEI will deliver these services. The clinic will screen, diagnose, and treat eye health conditions in children, such as refractive errors, squints, eye allergies and infections, congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, and retinal diseases. Utilising modern technology for Tele-Ophthalmology services and periodic visits by paediatric ophthalmologists from LVPEI, the clinic is well-equipped to meet the eye care needs of children.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.