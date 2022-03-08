Female-only staff at this railway station in Telangana

Gundla Pochampally becomes an all-women railway station

The Gundla Pochampally railway station, one of the suburban stations in the Secunderabad-Medchal section, was declared an ‘all-women station’ with only female staff deployed to handle the day-to-day activities, including train operations, technicians, ticketing, security and other relevant duties by South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday.

The decision was taken to mark International Women’s Day and with this, the zone will have five such railway stations, including the ones at Begumpet in Secunderabad division, Vidyanagar in Hyderabad division, Ramavarapadu in Vijayawada division, New Guntur in Guntur division, and Chandragiri railway station in Guntakal division.

The SCR, in addition, has women employees handling critical duties such as loco pilots, station masters, track maintainers effectively and on par with the male staff. The strength of women employees in these areas are 53 loco pilots, 64 station masters and 837 track maintainers.

SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore stated such initiatives will help boost the confidence of the women employees, informed a press release.