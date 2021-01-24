‘Feeling of oneness increased under Modi’

BJP-PDP alliance ensured peace, says Ram Madhav

Former general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav has argued that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi India's national consciousness and feeling of oneness has strengthened on the basis of cultural and spiritual identities overcoming the caste, religion and regional identities.

He cited the peaceful acceptance of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict of the Supreme Court by Indians of all faiths to strengthen his argument, during a conversation with senior journalist T.S. Sudhir on his new book "Because India Comes First", here on Sunday. The programme was organised by Forum for Nationalist Thinkers. The BJP leader quoting swami Chinmayanand argued that the Ram Janmabhoomi conflict was like Mahabharata war that finally brought peace. "Now people of all faiths are contributing to the temple construction."

Mr. Ram Madhav felt that the post Covid world has a huge challenge of ensuring peaceful growth of China, which is bound to become a superpower, negating its aggression. It has to be a collective effortand India being its neighbour has to be much firmer, he felt . Mr. Ram Madhav said ever since Mr Modi took over there is a visible change in the approach to China that only believed in armed-coexistence. Modi's doctrine has been "We will talk peace, but we will not leave the LAC, which we recognise."

The earlier Indian governments had peaceful agreements fully following the Chinese doctrine "What I have declared as mine is mine but we will discuss what we claim is ours," Mr. Ram Madhav said adding that China's 'Act of War' has always been a 'War of Deception'.

N. Ramchander Rao, MLC presided.