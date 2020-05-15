Hyderabad

FeedMyHyderabad doing its bit

FeedMyHyderabad, an initiative of the KVN Foundation, is providing over 12,500 meals daily to migrant workers, daily wagers and the underprivileged through 16 distribution points across the city from March 30.

KVN Foundation is a union of three foundation trustees — Venkat K. Narayana, CEO of Prestige Group, Juggy Marwaha Executive MD of JLL India, and K. Ganesh, a serial entrepreneur currently running GrowthStory.in. The meals are served in Gachibowli, Balanagar, Karmanghat, Santosh Nagar, Bandlaguda, Kukatpally, Panjagutta, etc.

FeedMyHyderabad is supported by several brands like Innopark Group, FICCI FLO, Bambino, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Sumo Biscuits, Veni Rao Foundation, Feu, Anushree Reddy, Puzzolana, InnoPark Ventures, Accurate Wind Chimes, Raju Vegesna Group, Manbhum, Silpa Homes Private Limited, Ashoka Developers, AceUrban, Harsha Auto Group, Future Trends, iNFHRA, TiE Hyderabad, Paytm, Shaadi.com and Truecaller.

This initiative is part of a country-wide effort called “FeedMyCity,” which has provided over 15 lakh meals to the needy, including 5.50 lakh here. This group is seeking donations from citizens and people can log on to Paytm and choose ‘FeedMyCity’ and contribute to Hyderabad. Contributions can also be made online via www.feedmyhyderabad.org.

