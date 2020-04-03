Feeding the underprivileged in testing times

Arcesium, a New York headquartered post-trade technology and professional services firm, which has its office here, has come forward to support the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF) to feed the underprivileged during the COVID-19 crisis situation.

Daily meals are being provided to 40,000 of those in need in last 17 days during the lockdown period with even the nominal Rs. 5 not being collected to alleviate the financial burden and avoid possible contamination through exchange of currency notes.

Regional president of Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji said, “Arcesium India’s support will directly help in providing food to the vulnerable sections of the society in these tough times.”

“We are taking all the precautions during cooking, transportation, and distribution of food, to ensure adherence to social distance norms,” he added.

All the people involved in the process are tested and monitored on a daily basis for any symptoms.

The food is completely untouched with strict adherence to ISO: 22000 standards.

The chief hailed the confidence shown by the TS government and the municipal administration department in the organisation for providing the meals.