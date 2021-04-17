Feed people during Ramadan: HC to officer

Waives fine imposed on him for contempt of court

Feed at least 20 people a day during the breaking of fast in the evening at a mosque for one week, the Telangana High Court instructed a top government officer on Friday waiving the fine imposed on him for contempt of court.

Mahabubnagar district Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner in-charge Syed Yasin Quereshi has to go to any mosque near his residence in Banjara Hills and feed persons breaking the fast in the evening during Ramadan month, the HC said. The order was pronounced by a Bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy in lieu of punishment of fine imposed on him by a single judge for disobeying the HC order.

“We are not monitoring you….we trust you… File an affidavit of compliance of feeding people,” the CJ said adjudicating the contempt appeal filed by the officer. When the appeal was heard last time, Additional Advocate General J. Ramachandra Rao assured the court that the officer would file an additional affidavit why there was delay in releasing a vehicle despite the single judge order.

Perusing the affidavit filed by Mr. Quereshi on Friday, the CJ said the officer did not tender an unconditional apology. “It is an unqualified apology for non-compliance of the single judge order,” the CJ remarked wondering why cannot the officer pay the fine if it did not affect his service record. The CJ said that Mr. Quereshi did not explain why he imposed additional condition of furnishing two sureties to release the vehicle. The officer conceded in his affidavit that no steps were taken to enforce the single judge order.

Raising these points, the CJ noted that the court had reservations entertaining the contempt appeal. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy suggested that the officer can do some social service instead of paying the fine. Finally, the Bench agreed to waive the fine if he fed people during Ramadan month. The CJ made it clear to the officer that he should file an affidavit complying with the direction.