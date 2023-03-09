FedEx selects Hyderabad for its first tech innovation facility

March 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Transportation, e-commerce and business services provider FedEx plans to open its first Advanced Capability Community in Hyderabad this year.

The ACC will enable latest technology and innovation for the firm to provide industry-leading supply chain expertise. It is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023.

The facility will be part of a broader multi-year initiative to strengthen recruitment and development of the company’s diverse workforce globally and build a more efficient and agile organisation. FedEx said it will be setting up ACCs in different parts of the world in future with the locations selected based on business needs and access to highly skilled talent pools.

The Indian government’s focus on providing world-class infrastructure to build a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy makes the country an ideal location for the first ACC. Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad, have been laying emphasis on its engineering and digital enterprise talent pool to support international organisations that want to set up a presence here.

Each ACC is planned to be staffed by full-time FedEx team members across many functional areas who will provide shared services to support the technological and digital requirements of the entire FedEx enterprise. “The opening of our first Advanced Capability Community in India, a critical market for FedEx, will enable us to be faster, more flexible, and secure as we innovate digitally,” said FedEx Corp president and CEO Raj Subramaniam.