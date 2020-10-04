Fed up with regular fights, woman murders husband

Hyderabad

04 October 2020 23:26 IST

Walks into a police station and confesses to the crime

Fed up with her husband’s regular drinking and frequent fights, a 35-year-old woman killed him using a knife in the wee hours of Sunday at Thimmaipally in Jagtial district.

The woman later walked into the police station and confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused, Alakunta Laxmi, along with her husband Alakunta Laxman (40), a daily-wage earner, and their two daughters were living with her parents at Thimmaipally for the past four years.

According to police, Laxman used to come home drunk and pick up altercations with the woman and her parents frequently.

The couple got married 17 years ago and had two daughters aged eight and 14 years, police said.

For the past five years, she was living with her parents, as she was unable to bear the domestic violence by Laxman and his parents.

On Friday evening, he hit his mother-in-law, who suffered a severe head injury and was hospitalised.

The next day, villagers tied and confined him in the Gram Panchayat office.

“Somehow he managed to escape on Saturday night and tried to kill Laxmi, who took him back to the GP office and stabbed him. Later, she slit his throat,” Korutla Circle Inspector K. Rajashekar Raju said, quoting Laxmi’s statement.

After killing her husband, Laxmi went to the Korutla police station around 8 a.m. and surrendered, and narrated the incident.

“She also accused Laxman of molesting their elder daughter, who is now living with her aunt in Fakir Kondapur in Ibrahimpatnam mandal,” Mr. Raju said, adding that the allegations are yet to be verified.

A case was registered by the police and an investigation is on.