Feast of classical music in the offing in Telangana

January 20, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Classical music lovers in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet are in for an aural treat as Meera Sangeetha Mandali will organise a music concert to mark its 40th anniversary at Sama Jaganmohan Reddy memorial hall at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda on February 10. In a joint statement, president of Meera Sangeetha Mandali P.V. Rao and secretary Gummadi Janardhan said the event, to be held between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m., promises a rich aural treat for classical music lovers.