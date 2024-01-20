GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feast of classical music in the offing in Telangana

January 20, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Classical music lovers in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet are in for an aural treat as Meera Sangeetha Mandali will organise a music concert to mark its 40th anniversary at Sama Jaganmohan Reddy memorial hall at Balasamudram in Hanamkonda on February 10. In a joint statement, president of Meera Sangeetha Mandali P.V. Rao and secretary Gummadi Janardhan said the event, to be held between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m., promises a rich aural treat for classical music lovers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.