Fearless woman warrior of Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle remembered

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR/ HANAMKONDA
September 26, 2022 19:36 IST

A 12-foot statue of Chityala Chakali Iilamma was unveiled in Chitkull village with the support of village sarpanch Neelam Madhu along with members of family of Chakali Iilamma on 127th birth anniversary of the woman warrior of the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle at Chitkul village in Patancheru constituency in Sangareddy district on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Rich tributes were paid to Chakali Ilamma, the brave warrior of the historic Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946-51) on the occasion of her 127th birth anniversary at various places in the old undivided Karimnagar district on Monday.

Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson K. Vijaya, Collector R. V. Karnan and a host of elected representatives of the local bodies and officials garlanded the statue of Ilamma on the Collectorate Road in Karimnagar.

People from various walks of life paid floral tributes to the fearless warrior, who spearheaded a valiant armed struggle against feudal oppression and exploitation in the erstwhile Hyderabad State during the autocratic Nizam rule.

They praised the inspiring leadership of Ilamma, who led the peasants’ armed struggle against the cruel feudal oppression with remarkable courage and grit.

In Hanamkonda, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar and others garlanded the statue of Ilamma at Hunter Road in the city.

Similar programmes were held in the old undivided Warangal, Khammam, Adilabad and other districts in honour of the legendary woman warrior.

