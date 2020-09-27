Fear of violence in agency looms

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

27 September 2020 22:54 IST

Maoists call bandh today in protest against ‘killing’ of cadre

Fear of further escalation of confrontation between the police and the Maoists looms large over parts of the restive border areas of the Bhadrachalam agency ahead of the Telangana bandh called by the CPI (Maoist) on September 28 in protest against recent "killing" of eight of its cadre in Agency areas of the State.

The State committee of the outlawed organisation called the Telangana bandh on Monday in protest against the incidents of "exchange of fire" on September 3, 7, 19 and 23 — three in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and one in Kumram Bheem district — calling them "acts of State repression."

As many as six Maoist rebels were killed in three incidents of "EOF" which occurred in Gundala and in Charla mandal in the tribal dominated district this month.

Advertising

Advertising

Dudi Devalu alias Shankar, 25, Maoist commander of special protection team of the CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee secretary Haribhushan, Maoist dalam commander Kovasi Jogaiah alias Chandu, Charla Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) Commander, Sodi Jogaiah, were among those "killed" in these "EOF" incidents.

Amid fears of retaliatory attacks by rebels, the TSRTC has suspended its night services.