Fear of eviction looms large over Gutti Koya families of Errabodu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

November 28, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Fear of eviction looms large over around 45 migrant tribal families of Gutti Koya tribe living in the Errabodu forest area in the vicinity of Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal a day after the forest department officials served eviction notices on them.

The forest department’s move to evict the Gutti Koya tribals from Errabodu forest area follows a resolution passed by the Bendalapadu gram panchayat demanding Gutti Koya tribals inhabiting Errabodu be sent back to their native Chhattisgarh State.

The brutal murder of the Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao, known to be a diligent officer, allegedly by two Gutti Koya tribals of Errabodu last Tuesday led to vociferous demands from the forest staff to send the migrant Gutti Koya tribals back to their home state.

The police stepped up vigil on the routes leading to Errabodu forest area ever since the arrest of two Gutti Koya tribals of the Errabodu ‘tribal settlement’ in connection with the gruesome killing of Srinivas Rao.

Sources in the forest department justified the move to serve the eviction notices on the migrant Gutti Koya tribals of Errabodu alleging that they had been illegally staying in Errabodu forest area, destroying the forest cover, and killing wild animals.

However, the Gutti Koya tribals of Errabodu claimed that they had been cultivating the forest lands (podu cultivation) for decades and were in possession of ration cards and voter ID cards.

The aggrieved Gutti Koya tribals of Errabodu asserted that they had applied for podu land title deeds in the ongoing survey of podu lands and sought to be spared them from ‘eviction.’

A little over 40 Gutti Koya tribal families had moved to Errabodu forest area from neighbouring Chhattisgarh after 2016 and as such they are not entitled to any claims under the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, said A Appaiah, Forest Divisional Officer, Kothagudem.

Eviction notices were earlier served on the migrant tribal families for staying in Errabodu forest area illegally, he said, adding that eviction notices were served on them for the second time on Sunday.